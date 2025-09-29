White Sox cut ties with four coaches in staff shake-up

article

The Chicago White Sox let go of pitching coach Ethan Katz and hitting coach Marcus Thames on Monday, opting not to renew their contracts in a major shake-up to manager Will Venable’s staff.

The team also announced it will not renew the contracts of first base and outfield coach Jason Bourgeois and catching coach Drew Butera. The White Sox said offensive coordinator Grady Sizemore, who served as interim manager for the final 45 games in 2024 after Pedro Grifol was fired, will be offered a role in the organization.

Katz was hired as White Sox pitching coach in 2021 under Hall of Fame manager Tony LaRussa. He helped Carlos Rodón establish himself as an All-Star after his career was nearly derailed by injuries. He also worked with Garrett Crochet, who has emerged as one of baseball’s best pitchers.

Thames had completed his second season with the White Sox. He was previously hitting coach for the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels.

The White Sox finished last in the American League 60-102 — their third straight 100-loss season — in Venable’s first year. Chicago had never dropped 100 games or more in back-to-back seasons.