Man shot during armored truck robbery outside Chicago Chase Bank, authorities say

The Brief A 49-year-old man was shot during a robbery involving an armored truck outside a Chase Bank. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to both thighs. No arrests have been made.



A man was critically injured Tuesday morning when he was shot during a robbery of an armored truck outside a Chase Bank, according to Chicago police and the FBI.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the Brighton Park neighborhood, in the 4300 block of S. Archer Avenue.

Police say a 49-year-old man was standing outside the Chase Bank when another man approached him, pulled out a gun and fired. The victim was shot twice, once in each thigh.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

FBI Chicago confirmed with FOX 32 that the shooting happened during a robbery involving an armored truck outside the bank.

The offender left the area in a silver vehicle and went south on Troy Avenue before heading east on 44th Street, according to Chicago police.

What's next:

No one is in custody and the investigation remains ongoing.