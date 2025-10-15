'Han perdido!': White Sox fan Pope Leo XIV takes slight jab at the Chicago Cubs

As a native Southsider, noted White Sox and current head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XVI didn't let the chance slide to deliver a slight jab at the Chicago Cubs.

He did so from the Popemobile, too.

What we know:

During a ride through St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on Wednesday, the Pope was once again greeted by a baseball fan.

In past greetings, Pope Leo, born Robert Prevost from Dolton, Illinois, was gifted a White Sox hat at the Vatican. There was also a video that circulated last week about Pope Leo detailing how a hot dog should only be consumed with mustard, and never ketchup.

Wednesday morning was more evidence that he's a Chicagoland native.

Some in the crowd called out "Go Cubs!" to Pope Leo as he drove by. Ever a Sox fan, Pope Leo responded with a wave and said, "Han perdido! They lost!"

It's a subtle reminder of how the last week has gone for the Chicago Cubs.

The backstory:

The Cubs won 92 games in the 2025 MLB season, but saw their season come to an end in the National League Division Series against NL Central rival Milwaukee.

After falling behind 0-2 to the Brewers, the Cubs won their next two games to force a winner-take-all Game 5.

The Brewers won 3-1, and ended the Cubs' season.

After the game, the Brewers flew an "L" flag on the field, which is the opposite of the Cubs' "W" flag they fly after every win. Now, the Cubs have the Pope jabbing them at their expense.