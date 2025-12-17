Chicago weather: A strong cold front will usher in a quick cold snap by Friday

Overnight temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s after briefly falling into the low to mid 30s this evening. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of our Thursday storm system, and south winds are expected to increase to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday will be mild for the first half of the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, before dropping during the afternoon and evening following a strong cold front. Plan for a rainy start tomorrow, and then a few snow showers by late afternoon and evening. South winds will become west-southwesterly, gusting as high as 40 mph.

A quick cold snap is on tap for Thurday night through Friday. Temperatures plummet into the teens Thursday night, and then only rebound into the 20s on Friday. Going into the weekend, temperatures look a little warmer in the 30s and 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. The Bears-Packers game kicks off at 7:30 PM at Soldier Field on Saturday, and temperatures will fall from low to mid 30s at kickoff, into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees during the final quarter.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 30s.