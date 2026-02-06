Drive-by shooting leaves man dead on Chicago's Far South Side

The Brief A 29-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Roseland early Friday. Police say a red truck pulled up and someone inside opened fire near Wentworth Avenue and 108th Street. No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.



A man was killed in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

What we know:

The 29-year-old was outside around 4:30 a.m. when a red truck pulled up and someone inside started shooting at him near the intersection of Wentworth Avenue and 108th Street, according to police.

The victim was shot in the side and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The truck was last seen fleeing westbound. Police said no arrests have been made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.