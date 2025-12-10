Charges dropped against Laugh Factory manager

The Brief The case against Laugh Factory manager Nathan Griffin was dismissed without prejudice, and a federal grand jury declined to indict; prosecutors are unlikely to revisit it. Griffin had been accused of assaulting and interfering with a federal agent during Operation Midway Blitz after allegedly trying to close a car door on an agent’s leg. Agents said Griffin resisted arrest, though he and his mother denied he touched them; the agent received minor scrapes.



The manager of Laugh Factory is no longer facing charges.

Nathan Griffin was accused of assaulting and interfering with a federal agent during Operation Midway Blitz.

What we know:

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a judge dismissed the case on Wednesday without prejudice, meaning it could be revisited if prosecutors decide to do so. However, the judge stated that this is unlikely.

A federal grand jury also declined to indict.

The backstory:

Nathan Griffin was charged with one count of forcibly assaulting and interfering with a federal agent, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Border Patrol agents said they were searching for a body camera they believed had been dropped near North Broadway in late October during a prior immigration-related arrest.

After the agents stopped their vehicle on the right side of the road, one agent opened the front passenger door and began to get out. As he placed his right leg outside the vehicle, the agent felt pain and pressure on his leg, court records said.

He then saw Griffin outside the door "forcibly trying to close the door," the complaint stated.

The agent managed to push the door open, exit the vehicle and, with help from another agent, take Griffin into custody.

Griffin initially refused to let go of the car door handle and a nearby scaffolding, resisting arrest, according to the complaint.

Body-worn camera footage captured Griffin saying, "I didn’t assault anybody… Shutting a door isn’t a f****** crime."

The agent sustained a small gouge and scrapes on his right leg, documents said.

Griffin’s mother was present during the arrest. She and Griffin’s attorney said he never touched the agents.