Chicago comedy club manager charged with assaulting Border Patrol agent

The Brief Nathan Griffin, manager of the Chicago Laugh Factory, is charged with forcibly assaulting and interfering with a federal immigration officer, according to a criminal complaint. Court documents say Griffin tried to close a car door on a Border Patrol agent’s leg during a search for a missing body camera; Griffin and his attorney deny any physical contact. Griffin is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.



The manager of the Chicago Laugh Factory has been charged with assaulting a federal immigration officer, according to court documents.

What we know:

Nathan Griffin is charged with one count of forcibly assaulting and interfering with a federal agent, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Border Patrol agents said they were searching for a body camera they believed had been dropped near North Broadway on Friday morning during a prior immigration-related arrest.

After the agents stopped their vehicle on the right side of the road, one agent opened the front passenger door and began to get out. As he placed his right leg outside the vehicle, the agent felt pain and pressure on his leg, court records said.

He then saw Griffin outside the door "forcibly trying to close the door," the complaint stated.

The agent managed to push the door open, exit the vehicle and, with help from another agent, take Griffin into custody.

Griffin initially refused to let go of the car door handle and a nearby scaffolding, resisting arrest, according to the complaint.

Body-worn camera footage captured Griffin saying, "I didn’t assault anybody… Shutting a door isn’t a f****** crime."

The agent sustained a small gouge and scrapes on his right leg, documents said.

Griffin’s mother was present during the arrest. She and Griffin’s attorney said he never touched the agents.

What's next:

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Griffin has raised nearly $23,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.