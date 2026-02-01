Pedestrian among several hurt in I-94 6-car crash in Chicago suburbs, police say

The Brief A pedestrian was among several people hurt in a six-car crash on I-94 in Skokie early Sunday morning. It was initially unclear how the crash happened and the severity of the injuries.



A pedestrian was among several people injured in a crash involving six vehicles on Interstate 94 in the north suburbs early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened on I-94 northbound near Golf Street in Skokie, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene around 4:47 a.m. for a report of a six-vehicle crash with injuries. A pedestrian was also hit by a car at the scene.

The pedestrian and several passengers were all taken to local hospitals with injuries, police said. ISP did not specify how many people were hospitalized or the severity of their injuries.

Several lanes of traffic were closed for the crash investigation.

ISP is investigating the crash.