Woman charged five years after infant’s remains found in Lake County: police

The Brief Riverwoods police found an infant’s remains in a wooded area in 2020, leading to a yearslong investigation. Authorities arrested Natalie Schram, 40, in Washington on Dec. 3, 2025, charging her with multiple Class 4 felonies, including concealment of death. Schram was released on bond after waiving extradition and is expected to turn herself in at the Lake County Courthouse on Dec. 11.



A woman has been charged five years after the remains of an infant were discovered in a wooded area in Lake County, authorities said.

What we know:

Riverwoods police found human remains in a wooded area in the 1800 block of Robinwood Lane on May 5, 2020.

Further examination determined the remains were those of an infant, police said.

After a lengthy investigation, authorities identified the woman who gave birth to the deceased child. On Dec. 3, 2025, officers executed an arrest warrant in Bellingham, Washington, for Natalie Schram, 40, formerly of Riverwoods.

Schram is charged with two counts of concealment of death, abuse of a corpse and failure to report the death or disappearance of a child under 13. All charges are Class 4 felonies.

What's next:

Schram was taken to the Whatcom County Jail in Washington and released on Dec. 4 on a $250,000 cash bond after agreeing to waive extradition.

She is expected to turn herself in at the Lake County Courthouse on Dec. 11.