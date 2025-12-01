Driver sought in deadly Will County bicycle crash

The Brief A bicyclist was struck and killed on Route 53 near Thele Road in Elwood, Will County, last week. The Illinois State Police are seeking the driver, believed to be in a black 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado. Anyone with information or video is asked to contact authorities.



Illinois State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist last week in suburban Will County.

What we know:

State troopers responded to a person on the ground around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 25 in the southbound lanes of Route 53 near Thele Road in Elwood.

Troopers found the bicyclist suffering from injuries who had been struck by a vehicle and took him to a local hospital where he later died.

According to ISP, the crash happened the day before around 6 p.m. The vehicle involved in the crash is possibly a black 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Police said the vehicle's front headlight and part of the bumper were found at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have video from near the time of the collision is asked to contact ISP Special Agents at (815) 221-2709 or submit a tip online at their website.