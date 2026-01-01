Chicago-area hospitals welcome first babies of 2026

The Brief Babies were born just after midnight at hospitals in Chicago and the suburbs, including Advocate Christ Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook. The newborns include first children for several families, with births recorded between 12:06 a.m. and 3:43 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Hospitals marked the milestone as their labor and delivery teams welcomed the first arrivals of the new year.



As the clock struck midnight and 2026 officially began, several Chicago-area families were already welcoming brand-new additions to start the New Year.

What we know:

At Mount Sinai Hospital, Brandon Alexander Whittington became Sinai Chicago’s first baby of 2026 when he was born at 12:06 a.m. and 41 seconds on New Year’s Day. He is the son of Shaniqua Jones and Brandon Antwon Whittington. Brandon Alexander weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 52.5 centimeters, or about 20 inches long.

Brandon Alexander Whittington was born at 12:06 a.m. and 41 seconds. His parents are Shaniqua Jones and Brandon Antwon Whittington. (Sinai Chicago)

"At Sinai Chicago, we eagerly anticipate the arrival of our very first baby of the new year," said Dr. Martha Figueroa, the attending physician for the delivery.

Just minutes later, Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2026. Juliana Marie Poore was born at 12:20 a.m. to parents Cayla Calfee Poore and Preston Poore of Evanston. Juliana weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 21.5 inches long.

Juliana Marie Poore was born at 12:20 a.m. to parents Cayla Calfee Poore and Preston Poore of Evanston. (Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital)

At Advocate Christ Medical Center, the first Advocate Health Care baby of 2026 arrived shortly after midnight. Winona LaCount was born at 12:50 a.m., weighing 10 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 22.5 inches long. Proud parents Olivia Gorney and Ryan LaCount of Chicago say Winona is their first child.

Winona LaCount was born at 12:50 a.m. to Olivia Gorney and Ryan LaCount of Chicago.

"We’re deeply honored by the trust families place in us during life’s most special moments," said Dr. Frank Belmonte, senior vice president of Women and Children's services at Advocate Health. "Welcoming the first baby of the year is always a fun and special milestone for our team."

A few hours later at the same hospital, the first baby boy of the year was born. Noah Robert Garcia arrived at 3:43 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. His parents, Gino Garcia and Samantha Scuito of Joliet, welcomed him early on New Year’s Day.

Matthew Mindru was born at 1:46 a.m. to parents Ana and Serghei Mindru of Yorkville. (UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook)

Meanwhile, in the southwest suburbs, UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook welcomed its first baby of 2026 in the early morning hours. Matthew Mindru was born at 1:46 a.m. to parents Ana and Serghei Mindru of Yorkville. Matthew weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long. He is the couple’s first child.

