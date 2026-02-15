Police search for suspect in Irving Park store holdups
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning residents of recent armed business robberies in the Irving Park neighborhood.
What we know:
In the incidents, the suspect enters the business, goes behind the counter, and threatens the employees with a knife. The suspect then takes money from the cash register and leaves the scene.
The suspect has been described as a white or hispanic man, 5'09"-5'11", 200–210 lbs, wearing a black knit hat, black face mask, brown plaid coat and blue jeans. The suspect also drove a 2020 Blue Honda CRV.
Dates and locations:
- 2900 block of West Addison St. on Feb. 5 at 8:21 p.m. (Irving Park)
- 4300 block of North Kimball Ave. on Feb. 13 at 3:45 a.m. (Irving Park)
What you can do:
Police are advising the public to report any suspicious activity immediately, make sure surveillance cameras are working and recording, and never pursue a fleeing assailant.
Anyone with information should contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-5-003.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.