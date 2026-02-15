Expand / Collapse search

Police search for suspect in Irving Park store holdups

By Lauren Westphal
Published  February 15, 2026 3:38pm CST
The Brief

    • Chicago Police are warning about recent armed business robberies in Irving Park where a suspect threatened employees with a knife and stole cash.
    • The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 5'9"–5'11", 200–210 lbs., wearing a black knit hat, black mask, brown plaid coat, and blue jeans; he was seen driving a blue 2020 Honda CR-V.
    • The robberies occurred Feb. 5 on West Addison Street and Feb. 13 on North Kimball Avenue; anyone with information is urged to contact Area Five Detectives or submit an anonymous tip.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning residents of recent armed business robberies in the Irving Park neighborhood.

What we know:

In the incidents, the suspect enters the business, goes behind the counter, and threatens the employees with a knife. The suspect then takes money from the cash register and leaves the scene. 

The suspect has been described as a white or hispanic man, 5'09"-5'11", 200–210 lbs, wearing a black knit hat, black face mask, brown plaid coat and blue jeans. The suspect also drove a 2020 Blue Honda CRV.

Dates and locations:

  • 2900 block of West Addison St. on Feb. 5 at 8:21 p.m. (Irving Park)
  • 4300 block of North Kimball Ave. on Feb. 13 at 3:45 a.m. (Irving Park)

What you can do:

Police are advising the public to report any suspicious activity immediately, make sure surveillance cameras are working and recording, and never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Anyone with information should contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-5-003.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

