Police search for suspect in Irving Park store holdups

The Brief Chicago Police are warning about recent armed business robberies in Irving Park where a suspect threatened employees with a knife and stole cash. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 5'9"–5'11", 200–210 lbs., wearing a black knit hat, black mask, brown plaid coat, and blue jeans; he was seen driving a blue 2020 Honda CR-V. The robberies occurred Feb. 5 on West Addison Street and Feb. 13 on North Kimball Avenue; anyone with information is urged to contact Area Five Detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago Police are warning residents of recent armed business robberies in the Irving Park neighborhood.

What we know:

In the incidents, the suspect enters the business, goes behind the counter, and threatens the employees with a knife. The suspect then takes money from the cash register and leaves the scene.

The suspect has been described as a white or hispanic man, 5'09"-5'11", 200–210 lbs, wearing a black knit hat, black face mask, brown plaid coat and blue jeans. The suspect also drove a 2020 Blue Honda CRV.

Dates and locations:

2900 block of West Addison St. on Feb. 5 at 8:21 p.m. (Irving Park)

4300 block of North Kimball Ave. on Feb. 13 at 3:45 a.m. (Irving Park)

What you can do:

Police are advising the public to report any suspicious activity immediately, make sure surveillance cameras are working and recording, and never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Anyone with information should contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-5-003.