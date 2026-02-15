Teen injured in a Bucktown shooting: Police

A teen was injured in a Bucktown shooting on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 4:00 p.m., police say a 17-year-old male teen was standing near the sidewalk when he was hit in the thigh by gunfire in the 1700 block of N. Paulina. It's unclear where the gunfire came from.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

Area Detectives are investigating the incident.