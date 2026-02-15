Chicago Police warn of dating app armed robberies in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning residents about victims of armed robberies meeting the suspect on dating apps in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
What we know:
In the incidents, the victim met the suspect on a social media dating application, and they agreed to meet in person. When the victim arrived, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's property.
The suspect has been described as a white or hispanic man around 22-years-old, 5'08""-6'0" tall, 165-190lbs, wearing a black jacket and black pants.
Dates and locations:
- 6600 block of South Blackstone Ave. on Feb. 05 at 12:49 p.m. (Woodlawn)
- 6600 block of South Blackstone Ave. on Feb. 12 at 12:30 a.m. (Woodlawn)
What you can do:
Police are reminding the public to be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious activity, and call 911 immediately and remain on the scene if you're a victim.
Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-017.
