Chicago Police warn of dating app armed robberies in Woodlawn

The Brief Chicago Police warn of armed robberies in Woodlawn after victims met a suspect on dating apps. Suspect: white or Hispanic man, about 22, 5'8"–6'0", 165–190 lbs., wearing black; incidents Feb. 5 and 12 on South Blackstone Ave. Police urge vigilance and ask anyone with information to contact Area One Detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago Police are warning residents about victims of armed robberies meeting the suspect on dating apps in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

What we know:

In the incidents, the victim met the suspect on a social media dating application, and they agreed to meet in person. When the victim arrived, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's property.

The suspect has been described as a white or hispanic man around 22-years-old, 5'08""-6'0" tall, 165-190lbs, wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Dates and locations:

6600 block of South Blackstone Ave. on Feb. 05 at 12:49 p.m. (Woodlawn)

6600 block of South Blackstone Ave. on Feb. 12 at 12:30 a.m. (Woodlawn)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious activity, and call 911 immediately and remain on the scene if you're a victim.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-017.