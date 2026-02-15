Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Police warn of dating app armed robberies in Woodlawn

By Lauren Westphal
Published  February 15, 2026 3:18pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Chicago Police warn of armed robberies in Woodlawn after victims met a suspect on dating apps.
    • Suspect: white or Hispanic man, about 22, 5'8"–6'0", 165–190 lbs., wearing black; incidents Feb. 5 and 12 on South Blackstone Ave.
    • Police urge vigilance and ask anyone with information to contact Area One Detectives or submit an anonymous tip.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning residents about victims of armed robberies meeting the suspect on dating apps in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

What we know:

In the incidents, the victim met the suspect on a social media dating application, and they agreed to meet in person. When the victim arrived, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's property. 

The suspect has been described as a white or hispanic man around 22-years-old, 5'08""-6'0" tall, 165-190lbs, wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Dates and locations:

  • 6600 block of South Blackstone Ave. on Feb. 05 at 12:49 p.m. (Woodlawn)
  • 6600 block of South Blackstone Ave. on Feb. 12 at 12:30 a.m. (Woodlawn)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious activity, and call 911 immediately and remain on the scene if you're a victim.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-017.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyWoodlawnChicagoNews