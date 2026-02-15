Expand / Collapse search

A 26-year-old injured in Little Village shooting: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  February 15, 2026 4:37pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man has been injured in a Little Village shooting on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 3:00 p.m., a 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown car pulled up next to him in the 2300 block of S. Homan. According to police, a suspect inside pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the left arm.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyLittle VillageChicagoNews