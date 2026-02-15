A 26-year-old injured in Little Village shooting: police

A 26-year-old man has been injured in a Little Village shooting on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 3:00 p.m., a 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown car pulled up next to him in the 2300 block of S. Homan. According to police, a suspect inside pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the left arm.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.