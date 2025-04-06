Chicago boater dies, another missing in Wisconsin River, police say

The Brief One boater from Chicago died, and another is still missing after their vessel capsized on the Wisconsin River last week. Crews searched the river for the missing 20-year-old man over the weekend, but water conditions made it difficult. A third boater was able to safely swim to shore after the boat capsized.



One boater from Chicago died, and another is still missing after going out onto the Wisconsin River and their vessel capsizing amid what officials called "volatile" water conditions last Thursday.

Boat capsizes in Wisconsin River

What we know:

Authorities learned the board had capsized late Thursday afternoon on the river near the Kilbourn Dam with three individuals onboard, according to the Wisconsin Dells police.

One of the individuals was able to swim safely to shore.

Several local agencies assisted with the search for the other two boaters.

On Friday, the body of one of the boaters was found in the river and recovered. On Saturday, he was identified as Luis F. Di Filippo, 75, of Chicago, according to police.

The third boater, who remained missing as of Saturday, was identified as Francesco L. Di Fillippo, 20, also of Chicago, police said.

Francesco L. Di Fillippo, 20, of Chicago, was identified as the boater who went missing in the Wisconsin River on April 3, 2025. (Wisconsin Dells Police Department)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continued the search for Francesco over the weekend with shoreline searches and other areas down river.

Underwater searches had to be suspended because of the water conditions, with discharge rates more than double the usual, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone on the river who spots anything suspicious is asked to contact the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at 608-253-1611 and press "2" to be connected with the Columbia County Dispatch Center.