5 people hurt in rollover Pingree Grove crash released from hospital, police say

The five people hurt after a rollover crash last Friday in northwest suburban Pingree Grove were released from the hospital as of Sunday, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

The crash took place around 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of Route 72 and Big Timber Road.

First responders learned the car had rolled over and there were five victims inside.

Arriving crews found heavy damage. One person had been ejected from the car.

Additional ambulances were called to the scene, and all five people in the car were taken to a local hospital.

The eastbound lane of Route 72 was partially closed for about 45 minutes after the crash while emergency crews cleared the scene.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the crash.