Caitlin Tracey's husband files emergency motion, further halting her funeral plans

The legal battle over Caitlin Tracey’s remains took another turn Tuesday as her husband filed an emergency motion, further delaying her parents’ plans for a funeral.

The dispute follows Tracey’s death last month when her body was discovered in a South Loop apartment stairwell. A Cook County judge had lifted a restraining order last week, allowing Tracey’s parents, Andrew and Monica Tracey, to bring her remains to Michigan for burial.

Tracey’s parents have accused Adam Beckerink of domestic abuse, citing allegations of physical violence in court filings. Beckerink is currently facing two pending domestic violence cases in Michigan with Caitlin listed as the victim.

The legal proceedings have unfolded in both Illinois and Michigan courts, with Tracey’s parents being awarded custody of her remains last week after a Michigan court granted them authority over funeral arrangements.

Tracey’s death, reportedly from a fall spanning 24 floors at the Grant Luxury Condos, remains under investigation by the Chicago Police Department, with the cause and manner of death yet to be determined.

The emergency motion filed Tuesday will be addressed during a Wednesday morning hearing.