How one Chicago company is transforming cocktail ice

The Brief Quari Ice, a Chicago company, creates crystal-clear, slow-melting ice for cocktails. Inspired by a warm margarita moment on Lake Michigan, the idea turned into a booming business. The ice is purified through a Japanese technique and cut using blades forged like samurai swords.



A Chicago company is redefining what goes in your cocktail glass—one crystal-clear cube at a time.

What we know:

Quari Ice is making waves in the bar and restaurant scene with high-quality ice that’s as functional as it is beautiful.

The company specializes in purified, crystal-clear cubes and spheres that melt slowly, helping preserve the flavor of drinks from the first sip to the last.

The ice isn’t just frozen water—it’s crafted using a special Japanese filtration system that removes impurities and air bubbles. The blocks are then cut with precision blades—the same kind used to forge samurai swords—into elegant shapes ideal for cocktails.

Not only are they beautiful for your drinks, but they’re also not going to melt very fast and impact the flavor of your drink.

The backstory:

Audrey Sullivan, co-founder of Quari Ice, says the inspiration struck during a hot summer day on Lake Michigan.

"It was an 80-degree day in Chicago. We were out on a boat… Everything was perfect. I was drinking my margarita and within minutes, my margarita was warm," she recalled. "The ice melted, and we looked in the cooler and the bags of ice were melted. And I looked at Neil and I was like, ‘There has to be a better way.’"

That moment led to an idea—and eventually, a thriving business that now supplies top bars, restaurants, and even local grocery stores with premium ice.