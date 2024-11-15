Parents of woman found dead in South Loop return to court in legal fight over her remains

The parents of a 36-year-old woman found dead in a South Loop apartment stairwell last month are set to return to court Friday in their ongoing legal battle over custody of her remains.

The hearing, scheduled for 11:30 a.m., will determine whether a Cook County judge will lift a temporary restraining order (TRO) that has prevented the release of Caitlin Tracey's remains to her husband, Adam Beckerink.

Tracey, 36, was found dead in the stairwell of Beckerink’s apartment building on Oct. 27. Beckerink, her husband of six months and a local tax attorney, tried to take custody of her remains, but Tracey’s parents, Andrew and Monica Tracey, fought him due to a history of alleged domestic abuse.

According to Tracey's father's affidavit, "Beckerink beat, punched, slapped, choked and struck Caitlin with blunt objects" on numerous occasions.

In a hearing held Tuesday in southwest Michigan, Judge Brian Berger ruled that the Tracey's would have full authority to handle their daughter’s funeral arrangements and retrieve her remains from the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The decision comes after a legal battle waged across state lines. Caitlin, a resident of Michigan, died in Illinois, which means her parents had to file petitions in both jurisdictions. Last week, a Cook County judge granted a temporary restraining order preventing the release of Tracey’s remains to Beckerink while the Michigan court considered the case.

Tracey’s parents alleged a pattern of physical and emotional abuse by Beckerink, citing two pending domestic violence cases against him in Berrien County, with Caitlin listed as the victim. Her parents also claimed Beckerink planned to keep "personal possession of her ashes," according to their Cook County filing.

Her body was found after a resident of the apartment building reported seeing a severed foot near a railing in the east stairwell, according to a police report. Officers searched the area and the building manager found her body at the bottom of the stairwell. Court documents say she fell 24 floors.

The cause and manner of Tracey’s death remain undetermined as the Chicago Police Department continues its investigation.