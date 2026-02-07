Chicago crime: Man, 68, shot, injured inside West Side home, police say

The Brief A 68-year-old man was shot and injured inside a West Side home early Saturday morning. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The exact circumstances of the shooting were under investigation, police said.



A 68-year-old man was shot and injured inside a home on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Laramie Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 3:40 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

He had been shot in the right leg and was then taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear, and police were investigating.

No further details were disclosed.