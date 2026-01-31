Glenview man charged after undercover child solicitation operation: officials

The Brief A 65-year-old Glenview man was arrested following an undercover operation after allegedly contacting someone he believed was a 13-year-old boy on social media. Authorities say the man arranged to meet the "boy" and was arrested when he arrived at a Lake County home; the account was operated by an undercover detective working with NCIS. He faces multiple charges, including indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, and remains in jail pending a court hearing on Feb. 18.



A Glenview man has been charged with indecent solicitation of a child, after an undercover operation, according to Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

James W. Ropa, 65, of Glenview, contacted who he believed was a 13-year-old boy on social media on Jan. 28. The individual was, in fact, an undercover detective as part of an operation between Lake County Sheriff's Office and the United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

According to officials, Ropa asked to meet the "boy" later that evening when his parents were not home. Ropa allegedly indicated he wanted to engage in sexual acts with the "boy."

Ropa was arrested by NCIS special agents and Lake County Sheriff's detectives when he arrived at the "boy's" home in Lake County.

Ropa has been charged with indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation to meet a child, traveling to meet a minor, and grooming.

What they're saying:

"Protecting children requires constant vigilance and strong partnerships. This case again underscores how effective collaboration with our law enforcement partners can be in identifying offenders and stopping them before harm occurs," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

What's next:

Ropa will remain in jail until his next court hearing on Feb. 18.