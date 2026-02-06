Chicago police officers hospitalized after crash in Jefferson Park

The Brief Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after their squad car crashed in Jefferson Park late Thursday. The vehicle hit a guardrail and a light pole while turning at an intersection. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.



Two Chicago police officers were taken to the hospital after their squad car crashed late Thursday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The crash happened just before midnight as the officers were responding to a call and tried to tur from Goodman Street onto Central Avenue when they lost control of their vehicle. The squad car struck a guardrail and a light pole, causing significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

The officers were listed in good and fair condition. No other injuries were reported.

The crash occurred as snow was falling across the area, creating slick road conditions. Drivers were urged to use caution, particularly near curbs and intersections where snow and ice may reduce traction.