Woman inside car shot multiple times on Chicago’s West Side, police said
CHICAGO - A woman was shot multiple times while inside a car on the city’s South Side late Friday night.
What we know:
Officers responded around 10:35 p.m. to the 800 block of N. Leamington Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The 27-year-old woman was inside a car when she heard gunshots and then felt pain, police said.
The car came to a stop, and she got out and fled before calling 911.
Chicago Fire Department personnel responded and treated her at the scene. She was then taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
She had been shot multiple times in her right arm.
Area detectives are investigating.