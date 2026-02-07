Woman inside car shot multiple times on Chicago’s West Side, police said

The Brief A 27-year-old woman was shot multiple times while inside a car on Chicago's West Side late Friday night. The woman was inside the car when she was shot. She got out of the car and called 911.



A woman was shot multiple times while inside a car on the city’s South Side late Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:35 p.m. to the 800 block of N. Leamington Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 27-year-old woman was inside a car when she heard gunshots and then felt pain, police said.

The car came to a stop, and she got out and fled before calling 911.

Chicago Fire Department personnel responded and treated her at the scene. She was then taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

She had been shot multiple times in her right arm.

Area detectives are investigating.