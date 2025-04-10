Chicago man charged in Loop stabbing that left 27-year-old critically wounded

article

The Brief Ralwin Galito Perez, 30, has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a man in the Loop last month. The March 18 attack followed an argument and left the 27-year-old victim in critical condition. Perez was arrested Tuesday and is due in court for a detention hearing.



A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing last month that left another man seriously injured in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

Ralwin Galito Perez, of the Woodlawn neighborhood, was arrested Tuesday in the 100 block of West 87th Street.

Downtown Chicago stabbing

The backstory:

Authorities said Perez stabbed a 27-year-old man during a confrontation on March 18 in the first block of West Van Buren Street.

Police said the attack followed an argument between the victim and the suspect around 6:15 p.m. The victim was stabbed in the chest and arm with a sharp object before Perez fled the scene. The 27-year-old was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Perez was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday.

No further information was provided.