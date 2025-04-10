Chicago man charged in Loop stabbing that left 27-year-old critically wounded
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing last month that left another man seriously injured in the Loop, according to Chicago police.
Ralwin Galito Perez, of the Woodlawn neighborhood, was arrested Tuesday in the 100 block of West 87th Street.
Downtown Chicago stabbing
The backstory:
Authorities said Perez stabbed a 27-year-old man during a confrontation on March 18 in the first block of West Van Buren Street.
Police said the attack followed an argument between the victim and the suspect around 6:15 p.m. The victim was stabbed in the chest and arm with a sharp object before Perez fled the scene. The 27-year-old was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Perez was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.