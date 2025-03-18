Loop stabbing: Man critically injured in downtown Chicago

The Brief A 27-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday evening in downtown Chicago following a verbal altercation. The suspect fled on foot, and no arrests have been made. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.



Chicago police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the Loop on Tuesday night.

The attack happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Van Buren Street.

What we know:

According to police, the 27-year-old victim got into a verbal altercation with an unknown man when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in the chest and arm.

The offender then ran from the scene.

Emergency responders transported the victim to Northwestern Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the suspect. It's also unclear what the verbal altercation was about.

What's next:

The suspect is not in custody. Area detectives are investigating.