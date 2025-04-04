17-year-old charged in string of armed robberies across Chicago
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a series of armed robberies committed across several Chicago neighborhoods earlier this year, police said.
The backstory:
The teen was arrested Thursday in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue. He faces three felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and one felony count of unlawful restraint.
Police said the teen was identified as a suspect in four incidents between Feb. 9 and March 31, targeting men ranging in age from 25 to 38. The robberies took place:
- Feb. 9 - 2100 block of S. Leavitt St.
- March 1 - 1600 block of S. Lawndale Ave.
- March 22 - 1800 block of S. Millard Ave.
- March 31 - 1900 block of S. Lawndale Ave.
No further information has been provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department