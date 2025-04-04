Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old charged in string of armed robberies across Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  April 4, 2025 9:35am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a string of armed robberies across several Chicago neighborhoods. 
    • He was arrested Thursday on the West Side and faces five felony charges, including armed robbery and aggravated battery. 
    • Police say the teen is linked to four incidents between February and March involving male victims.

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a series of armed robberies committed across several Chicago neighborhoods earlier this year, police said.

The backstory:

The teen was arrested Thursday in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue. He faces three felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and one felony count of unlawful restraint.

Police said the teen was identified as a suspect in four incidents between Feb. 9 and March 31, targeting men ranging in age from 25 to 38. The robberies took place:

  • Feb. 9 - 2100 block of S. Leavitt St.
  • March 1 - 1600 block of S. Lawndale Ave.
  • March 22 - 1800 block of S. Millard Ave.
  • March 31 - 1900 block of S. Lawndale Ave.

No further information has been provided.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department

