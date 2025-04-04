17-year-old charged in string of armed robberies across Chicago

The Brief A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a string of armed robberies across several Chicago neighborhoods. He was arrested Thursday on the West Side and faces five felony charges, including armed robbery and aggravated battery. Police say the teen is linked to four incidents between February and March involving male victims.



A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a series of armed robberies committed across several Chicago neighborhoods earlier this year, police said.

The backstory:

The teen was arrested Thursday in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue. He faces three felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and one felony count of unlawful restraint.

Police said the teen was identified as a suspect in four incidents between Feb. 9 and March 31, targeting men ranging in age from 25 to 38. The robberies took place:

Feb. 9 - 2100 block of S. Leavitt St.

March 1 - 1600 block of S. Lawndale Ave.

March 22 - 1800 block of S. Millard Ave.

March 31 - 1900 block of S. Lawndale Ave.

No further information has been provided.