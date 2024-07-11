Chicago mayor: Trump 'trying to bring back the Confederacy'

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson had strong words for Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, on Thursday.

Johnson expressed strong support for President Joe Biden's reelection, despite a debate within the Democratic Party over whether Biden should drop out of the race.

"I don’t even know why there’s a debate," Johnson said. "Do you all know that the former president has been on trial for an attempted coup to overturn an election?"

Both Johnson and Governor J.B. Pritzker have reaffirmed their support for Biden, as other Democrats, including Illinois congressmen Brad Schneider and Mike Quigley, have called on him to step aside.

Johnson emphasized that the only thing that matters is who Biden is running against.

"This person has made it clear he has not accepted the results of the Civil War, and he wants a rematch," Johnson said. "They are literally trying to bring back the Confederacy."

"You can go with the person who has shown up for the people of this country, investing in cities across America, or you can go with a person who does not believe in democracy. The choice is clear," the mayor concluded.