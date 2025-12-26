Chicago driver runs from scene after blowing red light, crashing into SUV; 2 women hospitalized

The Brief Two women were taken to the hospital late Thursday after a crash on the South Side. Police say another driver ran a red light, hit their SUV and then fled on foot. The impact sent the SUV into an abandoned building, causing damage.



Two women were hospitalized late Thursday after another driver ran a red light and crashed into their SUV on Chicago’s South Side, sending their vehicle into an abandoned building before the other driver ran away.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 900 block of West 79th Street in the Gresham neighborhood.

Police said a white SUV was traveling east when a gray sedan blew a red light and hit it. The force of the crash pushed the SUV into an abandoned building, causing damage to the structure.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV, both adult women, were taken to the University of Chicago hospital in fair condition.

The driver of the gray sedan left the scene on foot before officers arrived. No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating, and a city building inspector was notified to assess the damage to the abandoned building.