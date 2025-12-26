Expand / Collapse search

Teen boy shot while walking in South Chicago, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  December 26, 2025 7:15am CST
South Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg early Friday in the South Chicago neighborhood.
    • He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
    • No one is in custody as detectives investigate.

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot early Friday while walking in South Chicago, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:29 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 91st Street.

Police said the teen was walking outside when he noticed a group of unknown males across the street. One person in that group pulled out a gun and fired shots in his direction.

The boy was hit in the right leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

South ChicagoCrime and Public SafetyNews