Teen boy shot while walking in South Chicago, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg early Friday in the South Chicago neighborhood. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.



A 15-year-old boy was shot early Friday while walking in South Chicago, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:29 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 91st Street.

Police said the teen was walking outside when he noticed a group of unknown males across the street. One person in that group pulled out a gun and fired shots in his direction.

The boy was hit in the right leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.