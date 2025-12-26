Teen boy shot while walking in South Chicago, police say
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot early Friday while walking in South Chicago, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 12:29 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 91st Street.
Police said the teen was walking outside when he noticed a group of unknown males across the street. One person in that group pulled out a gun and fired shots in his direction.
The boy was hit in the right leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.