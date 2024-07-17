Chicago City Council passes ordinance against 'hate littering'

The Chicago City Council has approved a new hate crime ordinance that makes "hate littering" a fineable offense, following a surge of antisemitic flyers appearing on cars in various neighborhoods earlier this year.

The measure, introduced in April after incidents in Logan Square where antisemitic materials were left on cars and properties, prohibits leaving any material on private property without permission if it could intimidate, defame, threaten, harm, or incite hate crimes. Offenders will face fines ranging from $500 to $1,000 per offense.

The ordinance aims to prevent actions that could alarm residents or provoke violence. It specifically addresses materials left on property but does not target public demonstrations using megaphones.

"There are plenty of examples in Chicago, and I just want to name a few," an alderman said during the City Council meeting. "In June 2018, stickers with swastikas and phrases like ‘refugees are not welcome here’ and ‘Nordic white boys’ were posted in Logan Square with razor blades hidden behind the posters. In June 2020, Black Lives Matter signs and posters were defaced and stolen in North Center, and racist fliers were put on properties that had BLM signs. Last year and in 2016, fliers threatening students at an Islamic school just southwest of the city were both spread around the neighborhood and sent by post."

In 2023, the Chicago Police Department reported 302 hate crimes, a 47% increase from 2022.