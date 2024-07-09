Chicago mayor calls Trump 'dire threat' to democracy, backs Biden's campaign

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson threw his support behind President Joe Biden's reelection campaign on Tuesday.

President Biden was scheduled to speak with several U.S. mayors this evening as the list of Democrats calling for him to drop out of the race continues to grow.

Johnson said he was looking forward to speaking with the president.

"What's clear to me, and to people across Chicago, is that Donald Trump is a dire threat to everything we hold dear including our democracy, our freedoms, and our economy…" Johnson said in a post on X.

He continued by saying Biden is the president and the Democratic nominee.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker echoed his support for Biden during a Q&A session at an event this morning.

Democrats are not on the same page as the convention looms. Illinois Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley spoke with FOX 32 last week and expressed concerns following Biden's poorly received debate performance.

"I think we gotta be honest with ourselves, this wasn’t just one bad debate performance. There are very real concerns, and you have to take the voters for where they are, not where you want them to be," Quigley said.

Quigley isn't the only one questioning whether the president should continue. At least nine other Democratic U.S. representatives have said he should drop out of the race.