Beach Park crash leaves 18-year-old dead, 3 others injured

A multi-vehicle crash in Beach Park left one person dead and three others injured Saturday night.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Leland Avenue around 11:45 p.m. to a report of a crash.

Investigators said a 21-year-old man from Zion driving a Toyota Avalon failed to slow down for traffic ahead and collided with a Dodge Journey. The Toyota then struck a Nissan Sentra before crossing into the northbound lanes and colliding head-on with a Chevrolet Malibu. A Ford Edge narrowly avoided the crash but was damaged by debris.

The driver of the Toyota Avalon was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, while a 17-year-old male passenger from Waukegan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, an 18-year-old man from Waukegan, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Dodge Journey, a 29-year-old man from Zion, was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital, and the driver of the Nissan Sentra, a 37-year-old woman from Waukegan, was unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.