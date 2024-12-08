Suspect took package from Chicago apartment building, police say

Police are looking for a person who took a package from an apartment building in the Uptown neighborhood last month.

Surveillance video from the lobby of the building in the 3600 block of North Winthrop showed that the person removed the package that belonged to another person between around 2 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. on Nov. 26, Chicago police said.

Police described the suspect as a black male wearing a gray jacket and a gray winter hat. They also provided what they said was an image of the suspect.

The suspect was not a resident of the apartment building but is believed to live in the area, police said.

Police advised residents to claim their packages as soon as possible, report suspicious activity immediately, and never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #JH528002.