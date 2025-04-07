Kane County police find AK-47 pistol, drugs during traffic stop, sheriff says

Police in Kane County found an AK-47 pistol and about 168 grams of liquid codeine which led to the arrest of two men during a traffic stop on Interstate 88 late last month.

The two suspects from Aurora are facing multiple charges in connection with the traffic stop, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Around 4:30 p.m. on March 28, sheriff’s deputies stopped a gray GMC SUV for an alleged traffic violation on I-88 eastbound, west of Illinois Route 47. Police said the SUV was following traffic too closely and committed a lane violation.

Detectives saw two people inside the SUV and a large gun being passed from the driver to the passenger. They called other squad cars to the scene and the two individuals were taken into custody without further incident.

During a search of the SUV, detectives found a Draco AK-47 pistol in the rear passenger area. They also found approximately 168 grams of codeine in liquid form, which is an opioid pain reliever, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Tyree Pugh-Cox (left) and Marquese Reed (Kane County Sheriff's Office)

Police identified the the suspects as Tyree Pugh-Cox, 23, the driver, and Marquese Reed, 22, the passenger.

Both men were charged with possession of a weapon as a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Pugh-Cox was also charged with armed violence and possession of a controlled substance.