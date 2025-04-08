Meet Ms. Mica—the Chicago custodian up for a national honor

The Brief Micaela Ortiz Arredondo, known as Ms. Mica, is a top 10 finalist for Cintas’ Custodian of the Year. She’s celebrated for her kindness, bilingual support, and deep care for students and families. Voting is open daily through April 11.



Students and staff at Hibbard Elementary in Albany Park say there’s no one quite like Ms. Mica—and now, the rest of the country has a chance to recognize her, too.

What we know:

Micaela Ortiz Arredondo, lovingly known as Ms. Mica, is one of 10 finalists for the national Custodian of the Year award presented by Cintas.

She’s known not just for keeping the halls clean, but for making every child feel seen, welcomed and loved.

"The first time you meet her, she would probably be the kindest person you ever met in your world," said fifth grader Manuel Calla. "She (says) ‘Hola Mijo’ to like everybody and also ‘Hola Mija’ to every kid."

Ms. Mica speaks to students in both English and Spanish and often goes out of her way to make families feel at home at a school that serves around 1,000 students.

"Mica is one of us. Mica is our family," said Mary Nikoo, assistant principal. "That’s the culture Mica has set up for us."

Her dedication goes beyond her job description—she shows up early, stays late, and brings joy to the school community every day.

As Ms. Mica put it: "I do all my work with passion, with love."

What's next:

If Ms. Mica wins, she’ll receive $10,000, a school pizza party, and a trip to Las Vegas. But to get there, she needs votes.

Supporters can cast one vote per day HERE through April 11.