Lake Shore Drive crash leaves pedestrian dead, shuts down all lanes

A pedestrian was killed in a serious crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive that closed all lanes for hours during the Monday morning commute.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Roosevelt Road. A Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound with a green light when it struck a 72-year-old man who was standing in the median, according to Chicago police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The driver of the truck, a 26-year-old man, stayed at the scene and declined treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Police said no citations have been issued at this time.

All lanes were blocked between Roosevelt Road and Balbo Drive for roughly three hours. They reopened just before 9 a.m.

