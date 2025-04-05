Driver killed, 1 hurt on I-94 after semi hits car, Illinois State Police say

A driver was killed and a passenger was hospitalized after their car stalled on the Dan Ryan Expressway and a semi-truck crashed into them late Friday night.

The crash happened on Interstate 94 in the northbound lanes at 59th Street in Chicago, according to the Illinois State Police.

What we know:

ISP troopers responded to the scene around 11:35 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Police said a Nissan Sedan was stalled in the second, left inside lane. That’s when a semi-truck was unable to stop and rear-ended the sedan.

The driver of the sedan was taken to an area hospital where they died. The passenger of the sedan was also taken to an area hospital with injuries.

All northbound lanes of I-94 were closed and traffic was rerouted off the expressway at 63rd Street. They reopened around 4:13 a.m., ISP said.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if any citations would be issued in connection with the crash.