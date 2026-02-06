53-year-old man killed in shooting inside Chatham home: police

The Brief A 53-year-old man was shot multiple times inside his home Friday evening in the Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Eberhart; the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.



A 53-year-old man has died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds while inside his Chatham home on Friday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 5:40 p.m., a 53-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds while he was inside his home in the 8000 block of S. Eberhart, police say.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.