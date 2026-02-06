53-year-old man killed in shooting inside Chatham home: police
CHICAGO - A 53-year-old man has died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds while inside his Chatham home on Friday, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Around 5:40 p.m., a 53-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds while he was inside his home in the 8000 block of S. Eberhart, police say.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.