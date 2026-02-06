55-year-old man struck and killed by Metra train in Mount Prospect: police

A 55-year-old man was struck and killed by a Metra train on Friday in Mount Prospect, according to police.

What we know:

Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the UP-NW Metra line near the Mount Prospect stop.

The man was later identified as Richard Greda, according to the medical examiner.

Crews shut down the nearby roads during the investigation. The roads are back open and trains are on the move.

Police are still investigating the incident.