Chicago sees major jump in bystander CPR, saving more lives

The Brief Chicago’s bystander CPR rate has risen over 14% since 2021. Median time from a 911 call to CPR is nearly a full minute faster than the national average. Dispatchers are credited with empowering everyday people to take life-saving action.



Chicago is seeing a major increase in bystander CPR—and it’s making the difference between life and death.

What we know:

Cardiac arrest is a race against time. Without oxygen, the brain can suffer permanent damage in just four minutes.

But in Chicago, the median time between a 911 call and someone starting CPR is just 1 minute and 56 seconds—almost a full minute faster than the national average.

That speed is saving lives, and much of the credit goes to the dispatchers on the other end of the call.

"For every minute that CPR is delayed, a person’s likelihood of surviving cardiac arrest goes down 10%," said Courtney O'Reilly, Executive Director of Illinois Heart Rescue. "People’s lives are changed based on what happens on the 911 call taker side."

Thanks to dispatcher training and community outreach, Chicago’s bystander CPR rate has jumped more than 14% since 2021.

Why it matters:

Bystander CPR involves someone at the scene jumping into action—often with guidance from a 911 dispatcher. It’s a simple act that can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.

Just last year, telecommunicator Stephanie Velez answered a call about a woman named Joann who had collapsed from cardiac arrest. Within 90 seconds, Velez began walking the family through CPR over the phone until help arrived.

Illinois’ Good Samaritan Law helps encourage that kind of action by offering legal protection to bystanders who provide emergency assistance.