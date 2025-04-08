Trump administration withholds $790 million from Northwestern amid investigations: report

The Brief The Trump administration has reportedly frozen $790 million in federal funds to Northwestern University. The freeze is part of an investigation into alleged civil rights violations and antisemitism at several elite universities. Northwestern says it hasn’t received formal notice and is cooperating with investigators.



Northwestern University says key medical research could be in jeopardy after the Trump administration reportedly froze nearly $800 million in federal funding as part of a broader investigation into elite universities.

What we know:

According to a report from The New York Times, the Trump administration has ordered $790 million in federal funds to be withheld from Northwestern.

Cornell University was also affected, facing a $1 billion freeze. In total, more than $3 billion in funding is being held back from universities under investigation for alleged civil rights violations and claims of antisemitism.

In a statement, Northwestern said it has not received any official notification of the freeze.

Big picture view:

The university said federal support plays a major role in its research efforts, including recent breakthroughs like the development of the world’s smallest pacemaker and work focused on Alzheimer’s disease.

"Federal funds that Northwestern receives drive innovative and life-saving research," the statement said. "This type of research is now at jeopardy."

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long the funding will remain frozen.

What's next:

Northwestern noted it is cooperating with the federal investigations.