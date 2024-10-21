Brother of Elgin teen fatally shot during robbery near United Center speaks out: 'Love your loved ones'

An Elgin teenager was fatally shot during a robbery near the United Center Sunday night.

The 18-year-old, identified as Jess Kendall, was standing in the 100 block of North Wollcott Avenue with three friends when four offenders approached them, demanding their belongings.

The group complied, but as the offenders began to walk away, an argument erupted between them and Kendall. During the confrontation, one of the offenders struck Kendall in the head with a gun before opening fire, shooting him multiple times, according to police.

Two others were also wounded in the attack. A 19-year-old man was shot in the ribs and remains in critical condition, while a 15-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and a graze wound to his abdomen. He is listed in good condition.

Jess, a senior at Elgin High School, was planning to attend rapper Lil Durk’s First Annual Birthday Bash at the United Center at the time of the shooting.

Thomas Kendall, Jess' brother, described him as "the most honorable kid you could ever meet."

"Love your loved ones," Thomas said. "You don't know what could happen in a split second. You know, the little kid was my best friend, my little brother. He was 18, we did everything together."

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.