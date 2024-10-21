Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael receives support at Chicago fundraiser for ongoing medical care

The Brief Fans and supporters gathered during Monday Night Football to raise funds for Steve 'Mongo' McMichael's ALS battle. McMichael, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, requires extensive medical care, including 24-hour nursing.



Fans and supporters of Chicago Bears legend Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael came together during Monday Night Football to support the Hall of Famer’s battle with ALS.

The event was part of a weekly series held at Joe’s on Weed in Goose Island to raise money for various organizations and initiatives. The events, held throughout football season, are hosted by Celeb Events Inc. and this week, McMichael’s medical fund was selected as the beneficiary.

In August, a long-awaited dream of the McMichael family came true when Mongo was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

"There are 300 million football professional players in the world, 378 in the Hall of Fame; he’s #376, but only 182 are alive," said Misty McMichael, Steve’s wife.

As the journey to get there has come to a fabulous finish, Steve’s fight against ALS is far from over.

"He's got a trach, he's got a feeding tube, he’s got a cecostomy tube, and a permanent catheter, but this man is strong," Misty said.

On Monday, fans and supporters raised money to support Mongo’s medical needs.

"Steve has 24-hour nurses, it’s like $13,000 per month. The NFL gives me $144,000 a year but it costs like $156,000 so I need to raise $16,000 a year to compensate for the difference," Misty explained.

Teammate and close friend Bruce Herron also attended the fundraiser. He says he visited Steve just a few days ago to wish him a ‘happy birthday’ and recalls the special moment they shared.

"We were sitting around the bed and we would talk about stuff from back when we were playing and say, ‘Mongo, you remember that?’ His eyes would [get wider], so we all knew he could hear what we were saying, and his eye expression was his way of responding to us," said Herron, former Chicago Bears player.

Steve McMichael turned 67 on Thursday, October 17 – or as Misty puts, his jersey number backwards.

