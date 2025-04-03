Illinois homeschool bill sparks controversy, parents rally in protest

The Brief A proposed bill in Springfield, HB 2827, would require homeschooling parents to register with the Illinois State Board of Education and adhere to new curriculum regulations, with potential misdemeanor charges for noncompliance. Supporters argue the bill would protect children from neglect or abuse, while opponents see it as an attack on school choice, particularly impacting minority communities. Dozens of homeschooling parents and private school advocates rallied in Chicago to urge lawmakers to reject the bill.



Debate is heating up over a proposal in Springfield that would target parents who homeschool their children. It would add new regulations intended to protect kids from falling through the cracks.

A collection of dozens of homeschool parents and private school advocates rallied at Daley Plaza Thursday morning.

The backstory:

They are urging legislators to reject HB 2827, dubbed the Illinois Homeschool Act. It would add new regulations on homeschooling parents, making them register with the state Board of Education, as well as put regulations on the curriculum. Parents would be facing misdemeanor criminal charges if they failed to register.

The bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Terra Costa Howard (D-Lombard) says the intent is to protect children – as there are currently no regulations on homeschooling.

She has cited examples of children who have fallen through the cracks and even been abused by parents or guardians. But opponents say they believe the real intent is to limit school choice, and harm Black and brown communities who are increasingly turning to homeschooling as an alternative to struggling public schools.

The other side:

"As leaders and legislators, you must not demonize or criminalize parents who take up the mission to homeschool," said Aziza Butler, a former CPS teacher who now homeschools her six children. "This is another way to target and criminalize minority communities."

Another aspect of this bill that protesters opposed are new regulations that would require private schools to report personal information about their students and families to the state.

FOX 32 has reached out to the bill’s sponsor, State Rep Terra Costa Howard of Glen Ellyn. We have yet to hear back.