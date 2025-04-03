Chicago child abduction: 5-year-old girl missing from Washington Park

A 5-year-old girl was abducted Wednesday from Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

Blessen Turner was taken from the 6300 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to a CPD child abduction alert.

She was last seen wearing a school uniform of navy blue pants and a navy blue shirt covered by a rainbow Mickey Mouse hoodie.

Turner may be with her father, Darshawn Turner, in a black older model Toyota with a temporary plate in the window.

Turner is 3 feet tall and weighs 36 pounds. Her eyes are dark brown and her hair is black.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.

Blessen Turner | Chicago police