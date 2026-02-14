Single-engine plane with person onboard crashes in Poplar Grove: officials

A single-engine plane with one person onboard crashed in Poplar Grove on Sunday, according to officials.

What we know:

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a single-engine plane crash was reported in the 300 block of Ridgestone Trail in Poplar Grove, Ill. on Sunday afternoon.

Crews are assisting with the response and the investigation is still ongoing, according to officials.

Residents are asked to avoid the area during the investigation.