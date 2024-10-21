Chicago police investigate double shooting in Austin

Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Austin neighborhood that left two women wounded Monday morning.

Officers found a 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso in the 600 block of North Leamington Avenue around 1 a.m. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 29-year-old woman believed to be hurt in the same shooting showed up at Stroger Hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to each leg. She was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.