Chicago man arrested after allegedly shooting another man on the city's West Side

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly shooting another man on the city's West Side last month.

Willie Clark, 28, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Sept. 13 in the 1200 block of South Harding Avenue, where Clark allegedly shot and wounded a 33-year-old man.

Clark was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged accordingly.

His detention hearing is set for Friday.