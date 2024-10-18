Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man arrested after allegedly shooting another man on the city's West Side

By Jenna Carroll
Published  October 18, 2024 8:39am CDT
North Lawndale
Willie Clark, 28

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly shooting another man on the city's West Side last month. 

Willie Clark, 28, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. 

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Sept. 13 in the 1200 block of South Harding Avenue, where Clark allegedly shot and wounded a 33-year-old man.

Clark was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged accordingly. 

His detention hearing is set for Friday.