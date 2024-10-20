Body of missing jet skier found in Fox River after rescue operation: officials
A water rescue turned tragic on Sunday when crews recovered the body of a missing person in the Fox River. (Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A water rescue turned tragic on Sunday when crews recovered the body of a missing jet skier in the Fox River in McHenry County.
The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a call just before 2 p.m. near Burton’s Bridge on Route 176, where an overturned jet ski was found in the river and a person was reported missing.
Crews requested mutual aid, including water rescue personnel and sonar teams, as they began a thorough search.
At 3:06 p.m., they located the missing person, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The individual's identity has not been released.
A second jet skier, who was traveling on a separate watercraft, declined medical treatment at the scene, officials said.
The incident is still under investigation.