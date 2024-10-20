Expand / Collapse search

Body of missing jet skier found in Fox River after rescue operation: officials

By Cody King
Published  October 20, 2024 5:33pm CDT
A water rescue turned tragic on Sunday when crews recovered the body of a missing person in the Fox River.  (Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A water rescue turned tragic on Sunday when crews recovered the body of a missing jet skier in the Fox River in McHenry County

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a call just before 2 p.m. near Burton’s Bridge on Route 176, where an overturned jet ski was found in the river and a person was reported missing.

Crews requested mutual aid, including water rescue personnel and sonar teams, as they began a thorough search. 

At 3:06 p.m., they located the missing person, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The individual's identity has not been released.

A second jet skier, who was traveling on a separate watercraft, declined medical treatment at the scene, officials said. 

The incident is still under investigation.