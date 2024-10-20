Body of missing jet skier found in Fox River after rescue operation: officials

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A water rescue turned tragic on Sunday when crews recovered the body of a missing person in the Fox River. (Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

The Brief Crews recovered a body from the Fox River near Burton's Bridge on Sunday after an overturned jet ski was found. A second jet skier, traveling on a separate watercraft, declined medical treatment at the scene. The incident is under investigation, and the identity of the deceased has not been released.



A water rescue turned tragic on Sunday when crews recovered the body of a missing jet skier in the Fox River in McHenry County.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a call just before 2 p.m. near Burton’s Bridge on Route 176, where an overturned jet ski was found in the river and a person was reported missing.

Crews requested mutual aid, including water rescue personnel and sonar teams, as they began a thorough search.

At 3:06 p.m., they located the missing person, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The individual's identity has not been released.

A second jet skier, who was traveling on a separate watercraft, declined medical treatment at the scene, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation.